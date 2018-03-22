DEDHAM, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — Closing arguments have concluded in the trial of a Massachusetts man accused of abusing a dog so severely that it had to be euthanized.

The prosecution and defense in the animal cruelty trial of Radoslaw Czerkawski have rested and attorneys made their closing arguments Thursday in Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham.

The starving female pit bull mix dubbed Puppy Doe was found in a Quincy park in 2013 with multiple fractures, a stab wound and a split tongue. Veterinarians determined the dog was too badly hurt to save.

Czerkawski’s attorney acknowledged his client owned the dog, but said it ran away and someone else was responsible for the abuse.

The jury has been given the case to start deliberations.

Czerkawski already is in prison on two unrelated larceny convictions.

