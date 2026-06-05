BOSTON (WHDH) - Closing arguments were delived Thursday in the rape and kidnapping trial of Alvin Campbell.

Campbell, 45, the brother of Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, is charged with a series of sexual assaults from 2017 to 2019.

Prosecutors said Campbell posed as a rideshare driver adn targeted intoxicated women leaving bars in Boston.

The defense argued Campbell couldn’t have known the women had been drinking.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)