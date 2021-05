BOSTON (WHDH) - Closing arguments are expected Monday in the trial of former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia.

Correia is facing federal charges for allegedly using his position as mayor to extort local businesses.

He also is accused of defrauding investors of a smartphone app he created.

Correia has denied any wrongdoing.

