WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Closing arguments are expected Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend at a restaurant in Worcester in 2019.

Carlos Asencio, of Derry, New Hampshire, is facing a murder charge in the July 3, 2019, death of Amanda Dabrowski inside O’Connor’s Restaurant in Worcester in front of patrons and workers. He has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities say Asencio stabbed Dabrowski, 31, nearly 20 times in the neck and body before being subdued by patrons and restaurant staff. They had met at work and briefly dated, authorities have said.

Asencio was initially found not competent to stand trial, but has since been found competent and transferred from Bridgewater State Hospital to the Worcester County jail.

