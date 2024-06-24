DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The defense in the Karen Read murder trial rested its case Monday, setting the stage for closing arguments and jury deliberations after nearly two months of testimony.

The trial began in late April and the prosecution called more than 60 witnesses before resting its case on Friday.

Defense attorneys called a total of six witnesses.

Closing arguments are now scheduled for Tuesday.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, with her car and left him to die after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert in January 2022.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death and attacked by a dog during a party inside the Albert home.

Read’s attorneys claim police covered up details and planted evidence to implicate Read in the case. Among allegations, the defense has focused on State Police Trooper Michael Proctor as an investigator they say was involved in the alleged cover-up.

Read has pleaded not guilty in the case and maintains her innocence.

Defense called three witnesses on Friday

Among the initial defense witnesses was a Canton plow driver who said he made several passes on the Alberts’ road the night O’Keefe died. The driver said he never saw O’Keefe’s body.

On one pass, he said, he had to maneuver around a car that was parked near the area where O’Keefe was found later on Jan. 29, 2022.

The defense also called a digital data expert and a retired doctor who told the jury she believes injuries to O’Keefe’s right arm were the result of an animal attack.

Before calling its witnesses, the defense asked the judge to order a directed verdict, saying Read was not guilty. In its motion, the defense argued the prosecution had not presented a compelling case. Judge Beverly Cannone did not agree and dismissed the motion.

Having called three witnesses on Friday, the defense entered Monday’s proceedings with only three witnesses left.

Retired medical examiner testifies

Retired medical examiner Dr. Frank Sheridan took the stand as the defense’s first witness of the day Monday.

Sheridan served as the medical examiner in San Bernardino County, California until 2017 and continued to do part time work for several years after his retirement. He still teaches at Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda California and reviewed autopsy photos with the jury during his testimony.

Though she could not see the photos from her seat, O’Keefe’s mother left the courtroom as Sheridan took the witness stand.

Looking at one photo of O’Keefe’s arm, Sheridan said his injuries were suffered before his death.

In later questioning, defense attorney Elizabeth Little sought to lay a foundation for Sheridan’s expertise, asking him about his experience with pedestrian accidents.

Sheridan said he had been involved in “well over 100” such cases.

Asked if O’Keefe’s arm looked like it was hit by a car, Sheridan again responded — “I would say no. It doesn’t look like that at all.” Sheridan said there should be bruising if the arm was hit by a car.

Little next asked if O’Keefe’s arm injuries looked like they were the result of an animal attack.

“I would say they are scrape marks with paws, possibly a bite mark,” Sheridan said. “I’m not 100% sure.”

In earlier testimony, State Police Trooper Joseph Paul said he believed Read’s car hit O’Keefe’s arm, spun him around and threw him roughly 30 feet.

Asked about Paul’s theory, Sheridan said he does not find the scenario possible. He said there would be bruising in such an incident and O’Keefe’s arm could have been broken.

Sheridan said O’Keefe’s skull fracture and brain swelling would not have happened from falling and hitting his head on dirt and grass. Other wounds including a cut over his right eyelid and bruises on the back of his hand could be a defensive injury, Sheridan said.

O’Keefe’s wounds, Sheridan continued, were “consistent with the possibility of a physical altercation.”

Little finished her direct examination and Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally picked up cross examination. On cross examination, Sheridan said he agreed with prior testimony determining O’Keefe’s cause of death to be multiple blunt force trauma coupled with hypothermia.

Lally reminded jurors of the prosecution’s evidence while questioning Sheridan and later asked Sheridan about an injury to O’Keefe’s knee, potentially in an effort to refute defense arguments that there were no injuries to O’Keefe’s lower extremities.

Accident reconstruction expert testifies

Daniel Wolfe, an accident reconstruction expert, took the stand after Sheridan.

Wolfe works for a firm called ARCCA and said he was originally hired by federal authorities as part of a separate probe into the Read investigation.

Wolfe said he looked at how the human body reacts when hit by a car.

While the jury did not hear about the federal probe explicitly, Wolfe testified that he was not hired by the defense or the state.

He said, if a car backed into a person, the collision would likely damage the car’s bumper and tailgate.

As their investigation continued, Wolfe said his team developed a theory that O’Keefe threw a cocktail glass at Read’s Lexus. To test their theory, Wolfe said, the team used a cannon to simulate throwing the glass at a car.

Wolfe said the testing showed the damage to Read’s car was consistent with a man throwing a glass at a tail light at 37 miles-per-hour.

In another test designed to simulate a person being hit by the back of the car, Wolfe said the damage was inconsistent.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson finished with two final questions:

Asked if the damage to Read’s tail light was consistent with striking a human head, Wolfe responded — “No.”

Asked if the damage was consistent with striking a human arm, Wolfe again responded — “No.”

On cross examination, Lally asked if it is fairly common for a pedestrian to lose a shoe when being hit by a car, likely alluding to the fact that investigators found one of O’Keefe’s shoes in the Alberts’ yard after O’Keefe was taken to a hospital.

Wolfe agreed pedestrians often do lose a shoe when hit. But he said he would not expect someone to lose their shoe if they were only hit in the arm.

Biomechanical engineer testifies

Andrew Rentschler, a biomechanical engineer who also works for ARCCA testified after Wolfe.

Rentschler, like Wolfe, was also hired by federal authorities. He was limited in his testimony, though, after Cannone ruled he could not offer an opinion on O’Keefe’s cause of death. After vetting Rentschler through voir dire questioning, Cannone cited state law saying only doctors can offer such an opinion.

On the witness stand, Rentschler said O’Keefe’s injuries were inconsistent with being hit by a car going 24 miles-per-hour, as the prosecution has alleged. He also said there would have been additional damage to Read’s car in such an incident.

Lally finished cross examining Rentschler near 1 p.m. and he left the witness stand.

Closing arguments scheduled for Tuesday morning

The defense rested moments after Rentschler finished his testimony.

“Jurors, that is the evidence in this case, after all these weeks,” Cannone said.

Continuing her remarks, Cannone said “we have more work to do today.” She said lawyers for both sides will then have one hour to present their closing arguments Tuesday morning.

