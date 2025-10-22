BOSTON (WHDH) - Closing arguments will be held Wednesday in the trial of Terence Crosbie, the Irish firefighter accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Boston hotel last year.

Prosecutors say the 38-year-old flew to Boston from Ireland with members of a fire brigade for St. Patrick’s day weekend. Crosbie is accused of raping a woman at the Omni Parker House and then trying to leave the country after he was questioned by police.

Prosecutors say Crosbie saw an opportunity and exploited the victim who was unable to defend herself. His defense team called the victim’s testimony unreliable, pointing to what they consider to be inconsistencies in her story throughout the trial.

“Mr. Crosbie says it was not him,” Crosbie’s defense team said, “He didn’t do what he is being accused of. There is no other evidence of what happened or didn’t happen in that room that night. No video or audio recording. No other pictures, no other witnesses of what supposedly occurred. DNA evidence the commonwealth introduced or lack thereof cannot tell you what happened there are only two people who know what happened.”

Crosbie pleaded not guilty. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)