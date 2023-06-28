DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Closing arguments are set to begin soon in the trial of a man accused of killing a Weymouth police officer and an innocent bystander in 2018.

Prosecutors have said Emanuel Lopes, then 20, had been wanted in connection with a crash in Weymouth on the morning of July 15, 2018. When police Sergeant Michael Chesna confronted him, prosecutors said Lopes hit Chesnea with a rock and then murdered him with his own service firearm.

Other officers started chasing Lopes when he fired three more rounds – one of which fatally struck Adams while she was sitting on her sun porch, according to the prosecution.

The defense rested on Monday, arguing Lopes was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time of the murders.

Lopes faces two life sentences if found guilty.

