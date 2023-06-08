BOSTON (WHDH) - Closing arguments will begin Friday in the case of a Boston lawyer charged with rape.

Gary Zerola, 51, is accused of attacking the friend of a woman he had been dating in 2016. In opening statements on Tuesday, a prosecutor told jurors the victim was 23 years old at the time and had been out drinking with Zerola and other friends before falling asleep in Zerola’s friend’s apartment. When she woke up, the prosecutor said, she found Zerola allegedly assaulting her.

Zerola once worked as a prosecutor for the state and was once named one of “People” magazine’s top 50 bachelors.

He’s also accused of raping another woman in 2021 while awaiting his current trial, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Zerola pleaded not guilty in the 2021 case as well as the 2016 case.

Zerola was previously acquitted in a separate sexual assault allegations in 2008. He faces life in prison if convicted in this ongoing trial.

