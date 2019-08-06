Closing arguments underway in mayoral aides’ extortion trial

BOSTON (AP) — Closing arguments are underway in the trial of two aides to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh charged with bullying music festival organizers into hiring union workers if they wanted city permits.

The trial of city tourism chief Kenneth Brissette and head of intergovernmental affairs Timothy Sullivan has been playing out in Boston federal court since July 22. The two face extortion charges.

During the trial, Walsh wasn’t called to testify, but concert organizers and former Police Commissioner William Evans did. The jury will start deliberating Tuesday after prosecutors and defense lawyers give their closing arguments.

Prosecutors say the men told organizers of the 2014 Boston Calling music festival that if they didn’t hire union workers, labor groups would picket the City Hall Plaza concert. Both men have denied the charges.

