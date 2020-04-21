Clothes found in back yard lead to arrest in 2019 Stoughton bank robbery

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Nearly eight months after a Stoughton bank robbery, police cracked the case thanks to some soggy clothes found in a back yard.

A man robbed the Citizen’s Bank on August 31, 2019, and slipped through the perimeter police had set up and escaped.

But police knew that the man changed his clothes after the robbery, and recently got a tip that broke the investigation open.

“A few weeks ago a neighbor called us and said he was doing some yard work in the woods behind his house and discovered some evidence we might be interested in,” said Lt. John Bonney.

The home was right behind the bank and Bonney said the clothing — and paperwork — the neighbor found led them to the suspect. Joshua Riley, 39, of Wrentham, was charged with unarmed robbery.

“Our detectives just did a remarkable job following this evidence,” Bonney said.

