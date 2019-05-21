(WHDH) — Women’s clothing retailer Dressbarn is winding down its business as it prepares to close all 650 of its stores.

The store’s parent company, ascena retail group, cited poor sales as the reason behind the impending closures.

“This decision has no impact on the operations of any of ascena’s other brands and will strengthen the Company’s overall financial performance,” ascena retail group wrote in a press release.

The time frame of the closures, which includes 24 Massachusetts stores, has not been announced.

Dressbarn says there will be no changes made to its return or gift card policies for the time being.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)