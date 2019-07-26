Cloud of powder from overfilled cement truck triggers hazmat response in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A cloud of powder from an overfilled cement truck making a delivery in Charlestown triggered a large hazmat response on Friday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a Level 2 hazmat situation at an industrial company on Terminal Street around 9 a.m. were greeted by a large plume of powder, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Witnesses say the cloud could be seen for miles. It left vehicles in the area covered in dust and powder.

It’s not clear if the cloud was toxic. It has since dissipated.

No injuries were reported.

Additional information was not immediately available.

New viewer video shows that plume of materials in the air.

