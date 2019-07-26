Cloud of powder from overfilled cement truck triggers huge hazmat response in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A cloud of powder from an overfilled cement truck triggered a large hazmat response and prompted several evacuations in Charlestown on Friday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a Level 2 hazmat situation at Lafarge plant on Terminal Street around 9 a.m. were greeted by a large plume of cement powder, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Witnesses say the cloud of powder could be seen for miles. It left vehicles in the area covered in white residue.

“I saw the cloud and I knew something wasn’t good,” said Gregory Brindeveille, who was picking up a delivery at the time of the incident. “There must have been a malfunction somewhere in the system or the spout coming down.”

Video obtained by 7NEWS showed the product missing the truck, overflowing onto the ground and then shooting into the sky.

Three buildings in the area were evacuated and several people were decontaminated as a precaution, Deputy Fire Chief Stephen McNeil said.

McNeil later confirmed that a malfunction was indeed to blame for the overflow of cement powder.

Letito Jackson, who works nearby, was one of three people who went through the decontamination process.

“You have to strip, put yourself in a bag, and shower in some hot, hot water for about three minutes,” she explained.

In 2006, dust collection equipment at on top of one of Lafarge’s silos malfunctioned and spewed a massive dust cloud into an adjacent school bus yard, sending 61 drivers to area hospitals with respiratory problems.

Crews have since cleaned up the powder from Friday’s incident but it’s unclear when businesses in the area will be cleared to reopen.

An investigation is ongoing.

