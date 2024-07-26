BOSTON (WHDH) - The Clougherty Pool in Charlestown reopened recently after two years of renovations.

The pool was built in the 1940s and suddenly shut down in 2022 due to disrepair.

Charlestown residents rallied and petitioned the city to fix it – and their work paid off.

The city invested more than $30 million in the project; there are now two pools, one for families and another for lap swimming.

The new updates make it a more accessible facility.

“Reopening this pool means more opportunities for all of our young people and families,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “The reason we got here is because residents rallied together, standing behind one another to make sure that our kids, families, seniors, everyone in our community has what they deserve.”

Renovations will continue on the bath house and roof terrace until next summer.

