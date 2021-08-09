BOSTON (WHDH) - A gay-friendly club in Boston will start requiring proof of vaccination against the coronavirus beginning next week.

Club Café on Columbus Avenue announced that everyone who enters the club must provide proof of vaccination beginning Aug. 16.

“We understand that some may not agree with this decision, but we have to do all we can to protect our staff and patrons,” the club wrote in a statement. “Club Café has gone above and beyond from day one of this pandemic, and is proud of what we have been able to accomplish in keeping everyone safe. The recent outbreak of the Delta variant has left so many unvaccinated people in a very precarious position and we choose to do whatever we can to minimize the impact it has on Club Café and our loyal patrons like you.”

This new policy will remain in effect until COVID-19 cases start dropping again.

