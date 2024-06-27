BOSTON (WHDH) - An iconic board game has come to life in Boston.

“Clue – A Walking Mystery” takes people on a tour of the city while searching for clues to solve a murder mystery, just like the classic board game.

The interactive experience opens Thursday and runs through September 8.

The walking mystery started last year in Chicago and has expanded to cities across the U.S. including Concord, New Hampshire earlier this year.

