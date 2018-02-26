(CNN) – “Clueless” actor and former Fox News commentator Stacey Dash is running for Congress.

Dash – an outspoken Republican – filed paperwork Monday in California’s 44th district.

The district, which includes Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach, has a long history of Democratic representation.

The 51-year-old emerged as a controversial figure in 2016 when she called the “Oscars So White” boycott “ludicrous,” and said there was no need for Black History Month.

She has not publicly issued a statement about her run for office, but teased the possibility on social media earlier this month.

