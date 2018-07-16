‘C’mon grandpa, I got places to be’: Police officer heckles tortoise for holding up traffic

(WHDH) — A deputy in Florida was held up in traffic Sunday thanks to one incredibly slow “pedestrian” walking in the middle of the road.

A video shared on Facebook by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy Bryan Bowman ranting about the guy in front of him, who is going “one mile per hour in a thirty mile per hour zone.”

Bowman says that the offender is “easily a hundred” and shouldn’t even be on the road in the first place. He then turns the camera to show the culprit — which turns out to be a tortoise strolling in the middle of road.

“C’mon grandpa, I got places to be,” Bowman jokes as he drives along slowly behind the animal.

The video has since been shared hundreds of times.

(Video Courtesy: Marion County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful)

