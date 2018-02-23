CNN: 3 other Broward Co. deputies did not enter school during mass shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. (WHDH) — CNN is reporting that three other Broward County sheriff’s deputies did not enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida as a gunman opened fire.

It was already confirmed that the Broward County School Resource Officer did not enter the building. CNN is now reporting that three other sheriff’s deputies who were among the first to arrive did not enter either.

According to CNN, the deputies took cover behind their vehicles with guns drawn. As they were outside, the gunman shot and killed 17 people in the school, including three faculty members.

The Broward County Sheriff suspended the school resource officer, who then retired.

