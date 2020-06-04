(CNN) — As anger and heartbreak have swept across America over the killing of yet another black man at the hands of police, CNN and “Sesame Street” are refocusing their second town hall to address racism.

The 60-minute special “Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism. A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Families” will air on Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m. ET.

The show will talk to kids about racism, the recent nationwide protests, embracing diversity and being more empathetic and understanding.

Big Bird will join CNN commentator Van Jones and CNN anchor and national correspondent Erica Hill to moderate the event. They will be joined by “Sesame Street” characters — including Elmo, Abby Cadabby and Rosita — and other experts answering questions submitted by families.

The first CNN “Sesame Street” town hall in April addressed the coronavirus pandemic that has already seen many families sheltering at home, grappling with trying to explain the dangers of covid-19 to their children. View it in full here.

How to watch: The town hall will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. It will stream live on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps, without requiring a cable log-in.

You can also watch on CNNgo, and subscribers to cable/satellite systems can watch it on-demand.

Parents can send in their questions below, along with their full names and phone numbers.

(Copyright (c) 2020 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)