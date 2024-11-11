(CNN) — We asked you how you were feeling about the outcome of the election. In the more than 2,000 reader responses sent to CNN in the two days following the election, many of you expressed joy, excitement or sadness. Many more shared their fears, some expressed anger and others shared that they would not lose hope.

While emotions varied, voters shared their perspectives on critical issues that were top of mind in the 2024 election. Preservation of democracy, women’s reproductive rights and the state of the economy came up frequently, as did concerns about immigration and LGBTQ+ rights.

The selections below are a representative sample of those responses. No words were changed other than some typos corrected. A few are excerpts from longer responses.

Here’s what you had to say:

‘His election brings me hope for a better future’

Some respondents voiced confidence in the election results, hopeful that new policies will allow for an improved economic state and more affordable consumer prices. Comments also highlighted desires to lessen the country’s political divide.

“I am feeling cautiously optimistic! As a married black male, I feel Trump has the best to offer myself, my wife, and our hopeful future family.” – Clifford Wayne Irwin Jr. in Anchorage, Alaska

“I am a white, college educated, young, gay male who voted for Donald Trump. His election brings me hope for a better future, something that had seemed increasingly elusive under the Biden-Harris administration. I hope that moving forward, Donald Trump can lower the temperature of his more divisive political rhetoric and genuinely work toward uniting the country and embracing policies that empower and uplift legal American citizens of all backgrounds and locations. America will not be great again until we all have an equal opportunity to thrive and meet our ambitions.” – Matthew Trovato in Phoenix

“I’m thrilled that we can get back to basics, I hope he can lead inclusively and reach across the aisle so we can all be proud to be Americans regardless of your political affiliations.” – Matt in New Jersey

“I can’t wait to afford groceries and afford petrol. I believe that the next 4 years will be better than the last 4 years.” – Berny in Ocean Springs, Mississippi

“As an Army veteran I have always given what Trump has said and done with utmost thoughts. … I’m excited to have DJT back in office!! It’s time for this country to get back on its feet and start taking better care of itself. I’m not rich or middle class, as a lower- class citizen I’ve never felt more comfortable in this country under the leadership of Donald Trump.” – DaMarcus Powell in Biloxi, Mississippi

“I love Trump and think he is trying to make our country what it once was. Lowering tax, gas etc. He has great goals and hope everyone stands behind his decisions as we go through these next 4 years.” – Michael Petry in West Virginia

“As a legal immigrant, I feel good about this. I feel seen. I paid thousands of dollars to live in this country and I pay my taxes. I trust this administration will finally do something about all those who abuse this system and do not contribute to US economy, and those who come here without any legal basis to do so.” – Beka in Virginia

‘We cannot lose hope’

Although many respondents said they are feeling apprehensive about the change in the political landscape, some readers are trying to balance their fears with hope for the future. They expressed determination in the face of uncertainty.

“I am a queer woman from the southeast. … My partner is a Hispanic birthright citizen. … I worry about my reproductive freedom. I worry about my partner’s citizenship, my safety as a queer woman in a red state, my career in climate science and environmental justice. … We should be scared. But we will fight. I will do everything I can do to protect my community in this transition. We cannot lose hope, we have to get stronger. I am fearful but I am also a fighter.” – Cameron McClellan in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

“Like many Americans, I am nervous about a Trump presidency. However, I am optimistic about change. We need something done about the economy and student debt. I hope Trump does not leave those with debt behind. I also hope that the job market picks up so my spouse can get a job.” – Cassie in Ohio

“I am afraid for our country. I weep for our country. But I realize I now must take a more active role these next 4 years to prepare for the election in 2028. My father was a WWII vet, now deceased, fought for our country to be free – free from the dictatorship overpowering Europe. May he and so many others not have fought in vain.” – Sharon Close

“We were hoping Kamala would get the chance to heal, lead and support all Americans. Now it’s up to all of us to do just that.” – Robin Bridgewater in Austin, Texas﻿

“I am afraid for my non-white friends. I am afraid for my friends that do not identify as heterosexual or cis. And I am afraid for our youth. Just like last time, they will witness a wave of people feeling empowered to be racist, sexist, and violent under the guise of patriotism. We are better than this and we will keep fighting.” – Sandra in Michigan

‘I’m really scared’

Many readers expressed fear as their reaction to the results. Recurring themes in those respondents’ answers included anxiety about health care rights and safety, both personally and for loved ones.

“This is extremely scary. As a single mom and sole provider for my children, I fear his presidency will not benefit me nor my two daughters. I fear the cost of living will go beyond what it is now, and I’m barely making it by, paycheck to paycheck.” – Cecilia in Tennessee﻿

“I’m a father of four children. My oldest is autistic and my youngest had a liver transplant. Both need special attention and special medical and educational needs. … I’m scared I won’t be able to seek the help me and my children need now that Trump will take office. My daughter is on special medication. Medicare pays for it but now I’m afraid soon it won’t be covered.” – Marcelino in Portland, Oregon

“As I am writing this, I have just tried again to console my daughter for probably the 10th time today. I am telling her things will be ok. … She’s worried about going to school tomorrow since the boys were already celebrating their victory over the girls yesterday. She’s worried about her future and asking me hard questions that I don’t know the answers to. She’s worried about me, her aunts, her grandmas, and her friends. How do I look at my daughter and tell her that the consequences of this election won’t shape the rest of her life when I know they will? … How long will I need to step outside to cry so she doesn’t hear me and realize I am lying to her? We are a broken country. …” – Ashley in Florida

“I feel scared. I’m pregnant, and I’ll be giving birth when Trump is in office. Thankfully I live in a Democratic state, but if I didn’t, I’d be giving birth knowing that my life would never be as important as my unborn baby, even if it killed me. I have a toddler at home, my life needs to be more important too so I can continue to raise him and watch him grow up.” – Katie in Connecticut

“I’m scared to death for our country, for our democracy, and for our citizens who are struggling, and full of vulnerability. Being an assistant director at a homeless shelter in Iowa, I witnessed many people today who are having trouble accepting the results of the election. People are depressed. Angry. Shocked. Upset. Frustrated. Furious. Full of rage.” – Jeff Lenhart in Dubuque, Iowa

“I am terrified that my students I teach will be deported along with their legal-status families. They have already started mentioning their fears about not being around for the end of the school year. I am worried my transgender sister will stop receiving adequate care in Pennsylvania. … ” – Cara in Colorado﻿

“I am a 22-year-old transgender man in Texas and I am terrified. I didn’t think this many people would go along with Trump’s rhetoric. I feel hopeless and dehumanized. … I think we’re going to lose a lot of lives.” – Grayson Stock in Texas

“I am scared. I’m scared for my trans friends who will find it harder to get their medications. I’m scared for my own health, and the health of my community, if companies are allowed to cut corners on safety standards just to save money and pad the already overinflated profits they already make. I’m scared for future generations, who will have to inherit a planet riddled with climate disasters that nobody can fix and air that’s poisoning the life around it. I’m scared for my female friends and my sister, who now have to fight even harder for the most basic of rights over their own reproductive systems. …” – Lea in Salt Lake City, Utah

“As a pregnant woman in Texas with a young daughter, it’s a little scary. We’re trying to stay optimistic that our democracy we’ll stay intact but we are wondering what’s going to happen once Trump is in office with a Republican majority in the Senate. To say it’s a little worrying is an understatement.” – Mary Clifton in Texas

“As a woman of color. A teacher of students of color. A mother of children of color. I fear for what our future holds. I feel betrayed by the women who voted for him.” – Laura in New York﻿

“As a 30-something woman, I’m scared. Terrified. More than that, I’m scared for humanity. The message it sends, that an impeached, convicted felon holds the highest office. That it’ll continue to embolden people to spew hate and fear monger. It feels hopeless.” – Jenny﻿

“I am terrified. I grew up on the west coast, never feeling like I had to be afraid for my livelihood. Now I live in Florida and while I live in the Orlando area, I am more afraid of the rhetoric that comes with a Trump presidency. I have seen how hateful and mean some people can be firsthand when he was in the seat of power, and I am terrified to have to do it again.” – Meigs in Orlando, Florida

“I’m really scared. I’m scared about how many of us turned a blind eye to the misogyny, racism, and hatred of the man. … Instead, we have embraced his anger so that we can hopefully save a few dollars at the gas pump. I’m worried about my friends from South America that came here to escape economic hardships. … I’m worried about where this man, his administration, and his followers, will send us and our world around us in the years to come.” – Danny Lopez

‘America just broke my heart’

Respondents disappointed with the election results expressed grief over the lack of shared values in the country and raised concerns about parenting children in such an environment, among other worries about the state of democracy.

“My family and I are disheartened. You try and teach your kids the importance of certain values: Honesty, character, integrity, respect, democracy, critical thinking, respect for women, the repudiation of attacks on those different from us, basic human decency. Donald Trump is the antithesis of these values and you hope your children hear you despite watching his behavior rewarded and celebrated at the highest level of our government.” – Daniel Baca in Glendale, Arizona

“Once, when I was a kid, we were playing football, and I got tackled. Hard. I went down face-first into the dirt. Full on bruising, a fat lip, skin peeling off my face. And the wind knocked out of me. I couldn’t breathe, and I panicked. But I was also in shock. And, even at 9 or 10, I knew when the shock wore off the pain would be unbearable. Today, the wind has been knocked out of me and I am in shock, again. And I know the pain that’s coming will be much worse. For my daughter. For generations of young women. It’s unbearable.” – Sherri Emmons

“As a #GirlDad, I’ve got to be nervous and worried about what road ‘female rights’ is about to head down. I don’t vote for just me, I vote for my daughters as well.” – Andrew Dunlay in Maine﻿

“As I woke up today and read the news, I am saddened for America. I am saddened because I feel like we had a chance at a fresh start. I felt like we finally had the opportunity for something new. I felt like we would finally have the chance for some positivity in this world, rather than the hate and division that Donald Trump continues to bring to our country. It is a sad day for America.” – Christina in Tucson, Arizona

“Absolutely gutted. Gutted for my girlfriend, my sister, all the women in my life and around the country. My dad won’t be able to retire, my girlfriend and I will never own a home, afford to have children. In 2016 I said okay not what I want but let’s give him a shot (couldn’t vote yet). In 2020 my vote helped remove him from office, then witnessed January 6th live. Now 2024 I was hoping my vote would help elect the first female president, a woman who sparked joy and hope all around the country. I am not feeling good about the future of this country. This is definitely a dark day for the United States of America.” – Tim M. in New Jersey

“As a public school teacher, person with a chronic illness, and as a woman, the only emotion I have left in me after hearing that Trump won this election is sadness. I am sad for my nieces who have to grow up in this world. I am sad for my students whose educational rights and freedoms will be challenged. I am sad for myself and for all women in this country who will continue to live with the knowledge that America is not ready for a female leader due to ingrained sexism and racism.” – Marcella Anderson in Los Angeles

“Beyond the policies I hate and the rhetoric I despise, my greatest fear is that the simple act of love is not enough anymore. Dads and boyfriends voted to remove autonomy from the women in their lives. Immigrants voted to remove other immigrants from the county to try to win the horse race of America. The poor will now fight to pick up the scraps of resources left over after the rich have their ways. These are acts of hate. In Trump’s America, hate spreads like a virus and love is not enough to stop it.” – Michael Farris in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

“America just broke my heart. I feel really alone.” – Rachel Pearl in LA﻿

“As my young son slept fearfully last night, and my teenage daughter stayed up with me watching the election, in her eyes I could see doubt, question, and disbelief. Were all the lessons in her upbringing wrong, as here she was seeing the exact opposite to what we stand for. How could people vote for lies, for unkindness, for deceit? … We heard on the news that people voted the way they did because of the economy, because of immigration, because of safety. But what about the core values of integrity, of honesty, of standing up for what is right, of service, of kindness? We have lost. We have lost in the eyes of our children. We have lost their trust, their faith, their beliefs. And that loss will take much more than four years to repair.” – Visha Rao in Saratoga, California

‘I’m bitter, hopeless and furiously angry’

Other respondents were angry, expressing outrage over the country’s divided opinions. Some felt the election results were seen as a threat to progress, leaving marginalized communities a step behind to handle injustice.

“I feel like my voice, and millions like mine, can’t be heard. We, women who believe in women and for fighting for the rights to our own bodies, are screaming but the door is being shut and the music turned up louder so that the party for the elite and rich in the other room cannot hear our fight and determination. It is a fact that woman are not created equal in this country. While this is nothing new, I am having trouble comprehending how this large a population has voted to endorse this rhetoric. I am feeling a huge wave of distrust in everything and everyone today. I am however, proud of myself and millions of others like me, who accept the results and are not acting like those who lost in 2020.” – Delaney in Napa, California

“Travesty for the foundation of America. The intense devastation we will face is only surpassed by the intense reality of how deep racism and sexism is rooted in our country. Men failed women today.” – Amy in Minnesota

“Seeing the news articles this morning made my heart ache, and my blood boil. At the ripe age of sixteen I realize the morals and ethics of America: greed, religion, and selfishness. Though the population lives for glory and tradition, American citizens who voted for President Trump do not consider nor empathize for those who’ve suffered until they themselves are graced with misfortune. Can we as a nation process the pain and suffering we have induced upon ourselves? … We do not need enemies to deconstruct our nation, for we as a nation have seen to our own demise. ” – Kaylen Garcia in Texas

“We are in the vestibule of anarchy waiting to enter an unprecedented descent into a dictatorship with no voting rights, no reproductive rights, no respect for race or ethnic origin, increased censorship, and a corrupt judicial and police system. All this while the middle and lower classes continue to enrich an oligarchy. At 77 years of age, I have seen small, incremental improvement in some aspects of civil life but even these are being abandoned now. You’re damned straight I’m bitter, hopeless and furiously angry.” – Helen Engle in Brockton, Massachusetts

“As a healthcare worker caring for patients who have been victims of sexual assault, I find the results of this election to be very disturbing. Regularly, I see patients who wish not to report sexual abuse because they fear retribution by their perpetrators. Donald Trump is a convicted felon and sexual assaulter and we just elected him as president knowing this. I fear for my patients who don’t have a voice to speak up against their perpetrators because of how easily we allow people like Donald Trump hold the highest office. If he can get away with it, why can’t any other person? Disappointed and angry are understatements.” – Sophia in Chicago

