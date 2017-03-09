CNN: Comey in meeting with lawmakers about Trump wiretapping claims

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - CNN is reporting that FBI Director James Comey was on Capitol Hill Thursday to brief lawmakers on major investigations, including President Donald Trump’s claim that former President Barack Obama had wiretapped him.

According to CNN, these are closed-door, private meetings.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said there is no reason to think Trump is the target of surveillance and he is asking Congress to get to the bottom of this. When asked about the claims, Vice President Mike Pence ducked questions and said he is confident the congressional committees will investigate in a “thorough and equitable way.”

At least two senators, including South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham, are asking the FBI for any proof that back up Trump’s claim. Meanwhile, the leading Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said Trump will be “exposed” if an investigation reveals his claims have no merit.

