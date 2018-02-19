CNN: Mueller investigating Jared Kushner’s finances in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (WHDH) — CNN is reporting that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is now investigating President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s finances.

While there have been reports in the past that investigators were looking at Kushner’s possible contact with Russians, a new report is looking into his financial dealings with other countries. In particular, Mueller is interested in Kushner’s attempts to finance his real estate company during the presidential transition.

Sources told CNN investigators are focusing on discussions Kushner had with Chinese and Qatari investors to try and secure money for one his company’s buildings facing financial problems. There have been reports that Mueller was already investigating Kushner’s contact with Russia but this is the first indication that his team is looking at Kushner’s financial relationships with other countries.

According to CNN, Mueller’s team has not contacted Kushner’s companies for information or requested interviews with any executives.

In a statement, Kushner’s attorney Abbe Lowel said, “Another anonymous source with questionable motives now contradicts the facts — in all of Mr. Kushner’s extensive cooperation with all inquiries, there has not been a single question asked nor document sought on the 666 building or Kushner Co. deals. Now would there be any reason to question these regular business transactions.”

Kushner is a senior adviser at the White House and was the lead contact for foreign governments during the presidential transition.

