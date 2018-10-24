CNN offices in New York evacuated after reports of suspicious device

NEW YORK (WHDH) - CNN’s New York offices have been evacuated after reports of a suspicious device, according to multiple reports.

According to CNN, the NYPD is investigating a suspicious device at the Time Warner Building, where CNN’s New York offices are located. The building was evacuated as a precaution.

The incident comes as the Secret Service announced Wednesday morning that it intercepted improvised explosive devices sent to former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on air and online for more updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)