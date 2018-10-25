NEW YORK (WHDH) — New York police are investigating a report of a suspicious package sent to a non-residential building linked to actor and filmmaker Robert de Niro, according to CNN.

NYPD tweeted that they are responding to the vicinity of Greenwich and Franklin streets in the Tribeca neighborhood of Lower Manhattan.

Businesses listed at the address where the package was reportedly sent to include the Tribeca Film Festival and Tribeca Grill, CNN reported.

Both are associated with de Niro who has been a critic of President Donald Trump.

It is unclear if this package is similar in nature to those addressed to prominent Democrats and the New York CNN offices Wednesday.

