CNN: Sensitive anti-terrorism Super Bowl documents found on airplane

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WHDH) — Sensitive documents from the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) related to Super Bowl security were reportedly found in the pocket of an airplane seat.

CNN said the documents detailed anti-terrorism preparations for the Super Bowl and were based on two DHS exercises that simulated an anthrax attack. The documents were supposed to be shredded.

“It’s shows sort of casualness about the safety and security that we’re promising our state and local partners when we do these exercises and training,” said the former Assistant Secretary of DHS Juliette Kayyem. “Secondly, who knows who else could have picked this up.”

It has not been confirmed who left the documents on the plane.

