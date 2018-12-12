CO leak prompts 2nd evacuation of Mashpee school, sickens teachers and workers

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - An elementary school in Mashpee was evacuated for the second day in a row on Wednesday due to a carbon monoxide leak that sent teachers and works to the hospital, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to Quashnet Elementary School about 7:30 a.m. found elevated levels of the gas in the building, according to Mashpee Fire Chief Thomas Rullo.

While no students were injured, Superintendent Patricia Deboer says two cafeteria workers and several teachers were sickened after inhaling the gas. They were all taken to an area hospital to receive oxygen treatments and are expected to be OK.

Buses that were transporting students to the school were immediately turned around to bring everyone home. Those who could not be dropped off with their parents were taken to the Boys & Girls Club of Cape Cod.

Students were sent home on Tuesday after officials found elevated levels of gas in the school, authorities said.

Rullo believes a faulty boiler and clogged ductwork is to blame for the buildup of the potentially deadly gas.

HVAC experts are working to repair the problems.

Tests will be conducted early Thursday morning to determine it’s safe for students to return to the school.

