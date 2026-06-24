BOSTON (WHDH) - A plane was diverted and landed safely at Logan Airport after the captain experienced a medical emergency during the flight Wednesday afternoon, according to Air Canada.

Air Canada said flight AC7664, a flight operated by its regional partner PAL Airlines, was on its way from Newark, New Jersey to Halifax, Nova Scotia at the time.

In a statement, Air Canada wrote, “During the flight, the captain experienced a medical issue and was removed from the flight deck as per safety protocols. The first officer took control of the aircraft and diverted the flight to Boston, where it landed safely. Pilots are trained to fly aircraft and land safely without the assistance of a second pilot.”

Sky 7 HD flew over the scene, and captured an emergency response and a man being taken off the plane on a stretcher.

The airline said there were 61 passengers aboard the plane at the time, and all those affected are scheduled to take off for Halifax again at 6:45 p.m.

Air Canada said the captain was taken for medical treatment in Boston.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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