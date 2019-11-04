Co-workers ‘heartbroken’ after Boston delivery driver found dead of suspicious causes in Vermont

BOSTON (WHDH) - Workers at a Boston delivery company say they’re “heartbroken” to learn that one of their drivers was found dead in Vermont in an incident that police say is suspicious.

Roberto Fonseco-Rivera, 44, was on a regular route in Rockingham when he was found dead in his truck on the side of the road on Friday, suffering from what Vermont State Police say appear to be gunshot wounds.

Delivery company owner Ted Katsiroubas says he and the other employees at his company are at a loss.

“(Fonseco-Rivera) was a guy that, whenever I saw him, had a smile on his face, Katsiroubas said. “(We’re) really heartbroken, just trying to keep together, be as a group, act like an extended family.”

Vermont State Police say they’re awaiting the results of an autopsy but described Fonseco-Rivera’s death as suspicious.

“We’re always just waiting for the right lead to come in,” Trooper Dan Trudeau said. “At this juncture, we have some ideas of what direction we expect this to go, but that can change depending on new information that comes in.”

Katsiroubas says they’re doing everything they can to help employees through this loss.

“(We’re) just talking with the other drivers and things like that,” he said, “but we’re also bringing counselors in the next couple days to work more closely with the employees.”

