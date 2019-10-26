Coach arrested after alleged racial slurs at Chicopee youth football game cause melee

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing disorderly conduct charges after trying to fight people at a youth football game in Chicopee when players allegedly used racial slurs Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a fight during a football game between Boston and Chicopee teams at Chicopee Comprehensive High School at 1 p.m. found more than 20 people on the field holding back adults, police said. The fight began after players allegedly used racial slurs against each other during the game, according to police.

A Chicopee coach told officers a Boston coach was being aggressive toward others and several people had to hold him back. The coach allegedly yelled “Let’s take this outside, let’s see what you got,” and would not calm down.

Police charged Daniel McKoy, 28, with disorderly conduct. He was released on personal recognizance.

