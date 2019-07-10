Coach bus bursts into flames on highway in Burlington

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have shut down the ramp to Route 3 after a coach bus burst into flames on Interstate 95 in Burlington on Wednesday.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway before 1 p.m. found flames shooting from a Local Motion bus, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Everyone on the bus was safely evacuated.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and prepare for delays.

No injuries were reported.

All companies are working a bus fire and multiple MVCs on 128 North at the Burlington Line. Avoid the area. @TownOfLexMA @THE_PFFM pic.twitter.com/tBAhXbjtxa — Lexington FF's L1491 (@LexFire_L1491) July 10, 2019

#MAtraffic Ramp from Rte 95 N/B to Rte 3 N/B in #Burlington closed due to bus fire. No injuries reported. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 10, 2019

