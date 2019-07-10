Coach bus carrying international students bursts into flames on highway in Burlington

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) – A coach bus carrying about 40 international students visiting Tufts University for a summer English immersion program bust into flames while driving on Route 128 in Burlington on Wednesday.

The students were heading to Lowell for a field trip when the Local Motion bus suddenly caught fire, according to a university spokeswoman.

No injuries were reported and everyone on the bus was safely evacuated.

“We are grateful for the alert and the calm response of the students, faculty, staff and the bus driver, which contributed to everyone emerging safely from the situation,” the university said in a statement.

Troopers responding to the scene on the northbound side of the highway just before 1 p.m. and shut down the ramp to Route 3.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the badly charred bus has since been towed from the scene.

A statement from Local Motion read in part, “Safety is our most fundamental goal at Local Motion of Boston, and is at the forefront of everything we do, from operating practices to driver training to vehicle maintenance.”

The company has launched an internal investigation to identify the cause of the incident.

Police are also investigating.

