NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Sixteen-year-old Spencer Lane was among the Skating Club of Boston members who lost their lives in a tragic plane crash in Washington, D.C. and those who knew him are remembering him for his commitment to the sport and the joy he brought to their lives.

Lane, who was from Rhode Island and was traveling with his mother, Christine Lane, who also died in the crash, is being remembered as an extremely talented skater who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

“He was a once-in-a-lifetime student,” Anne Goldberg-Baldwin said of Lane, who she coached at the Norwood skating club.

“Just meshed immediately, we developed this very special bond,” she said. “I got a text message from my parents and they said I hope there was no one that we knew on that plane, and my heart just dropped into my stomach.”

Other local victims of the crash include 16-year-old Jinna Han and her mother, Jin Han, from Mansfield, and beloved coaches Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova,

Goldberg-Baldwin said she’s focused on honoring all their legacies.

“As I move forward, holding those standards and that love that they gave to all of us in my heart and passing it to our students who are here with me now,” she said.

Grief counselors have been made available to those navigating the tragedy.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)