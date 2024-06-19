BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla took the Larry O’Brien trophy to dinner in Boston’s North End Wednesday night after the team returned from Miami.

First, Mazzulla and company hit Strega, before heading to Carmelina’s for dinner. Then, Arya Trattoria, followed by Umbria for dessert. Finally, Mazzulla stopped at Table, where Sam Hauser joined him with a cigar.

Fans and members of the media fawned over the team Wednesday night, reaching out to touch the trophy as Mazzulla carried it around.

The Celtics beat the Mavericks in Game 5 on Monday. Roughly 12 hours after the final buzzer sounded, and after a night of celebrations on the streets of Boston, Celtics players, coaches and staff boarded a plane to Miami.

Team officials did not share details about the Miami trip.

As he carried the O’Brien trophy back to his car from the plane on Wednesday, though, Mazzulla said “It was fun.”

“We had a good time,” he said. “We’re glad to be back in Boston.”

News cameras spotted the Celtics leaving their hotel in Miami shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday. The team landed at Hanscom Field in Bedford near 3:45 p.m.

“We’re grateful to the city,” Mazzulla said before getting into his car with his wife and driving away.

As they continue their celebrations, the Celtics will soon board duck boats on Friday for Boston’s first rolling rally duck boat parade since the Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2019.

The parade will step off at 11 a.m. outside TD Garden and will end near the Hynes Convention Center.

Boston police announced a series of street closures and parking restrictions on Wednesday ahead of the parade and urged parade goers to obey rules aimed at keeping the event family friendly.

While the region currently deals with several days of hot weather, cooler temperatures are expected to arrive in time for Friday’s festivities.

