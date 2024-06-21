NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - As the city prepares to celebrate the 2024 NBA Champion Boston Celtics with a rolling rally Friday, players and coaches are already feeling the love from fans.

In Central Square, a mural of Head Coach Joe Mazzulla now proudly adorns a wall – and the beloved coach has been getting his steps in with the Larry O’Brien trophy.

7News was the first camera rolling when Mazzulla paraded it through the North End Wednesday night, going from restaurant to restaurant, taking pictures, and even letting fans touch it. On Thursday Mazzulla was at the Fowler House Cafe in Quincy, where some young basketball fans got to meet the coach and take a picture with the championship trophy.

The trophy also came along with Mazzulla for a stop at his boxing gym in Newton.

“The fact that Joe was kind enough to make a stop here says something about this community,” said Rafi Rivera of Nonantum Boxing Club.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)