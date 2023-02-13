WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A charter school in Worcester has placed several staffers on leave “pending an investigation” as authorities look into allegations of misconduct involving the school’s cheerleading coaching staff.

According to the Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School, outside counsel has been hired by the school as officials look into the misconduct allegations.

In a statement sent to 7NEWS, the school’s executive director, Heidi Paluk, said because of the “confidential nature” of the matter, the school would not offer any further details on the allegations.

“We strive for our school community to be one where our charter virtues, especially respect and honesty, are valued,” Paluk said. “Our students’ safety and wellbeing are paramount and guide our school policies and behavioral codes. We do not tolerate violations of these standards.”

In the statement, Paluk said further action may be considered once the outside counsel’s investigation is complete.

Founded in 1998, the Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School serves some 1,400 students in grades K-12, according to the school’s website.

