BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater after pulling several others from the water when their vessel crashed and capsized in Boston Harbor early Saturday morning.

Officials responding to a report of an overturned center console boat off of Castle Island around 3 a.m. found a vessel that had overturned after crashing into a day marker buoy, causing its eight occupants to enter the water.

Seven of the boaters have been recovered, five of whom were taken to an area hospital after being pulled from the water.

A search for the eighth boater remains ongoing by the Boston Harbormaster, Boston Fire Department, Boston Police Department, U.S. Coast Guard and dive teams.

No additional information was immediately available.

