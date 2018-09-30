Coast Guard: 1 person transported to shore after boat overturned in Rockport

ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is being transported to the hospital after crews responded to an overturned boat in Rockport.

Coast Guard crews responding to the incident off Rockport on Sunday afternoon say one of the two individuals is being transported to Boston Medical Center.

The conditions of the individuals are unknown at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.

At this time, the Coast Guard can confirm two people were in the water off Rockport. One person was being transferred to a Boston medical center. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 30, 2018

