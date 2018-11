ELLSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - CUTTYHUNK ISLAND, MA (WHDH)- Emergency crews from Coast Guard station Menemsha are responding to reports that a 90-foot long boat has run aground on Cape Cod Friday night.

The fishing vessel is stuck near Cuttyhunk, a small island south of Buzzards Bay and north of Martha’s Vinyard, officials say.

The Buzzard’s Bay task force is also responding.

No injuries have been reported.