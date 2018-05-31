Coast Guard Academy department head removed for bullying

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard Academy has demoted the head of its business school after an investigation found that he had bullied a subordinate.

An academy spokesman tells The Day that Capt. Kevin Lopes was removed as head of the Management Department in April “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to effectively lead the department.”

The spokesman said the removal was “the product of no single incident.”

Lopes remains a member of the faculty at the New London school.

Lopes did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on Wednesday.

The spokesman says the academy received a report on Jan. 30 of bullying involving Lopes and initiated an investigation. The investigation, which began Feb. 27 and was concluded by March 26, found Lopes guilty of bullying.

