Coast Guard airlifts man from boat off Block Island

Courtesy Coast Guard

Coast Guard rescuers airlifted a man in medical distress off Block Island Saturday, officials said.

The Coast Guard responded to reports of a person in distress southwest of Block Island and found a 50-year-old fisherman experiencing stroke-like symptoms, officials said.

The man was medflighted to Rhode Island Hospital. No other information was immediately available.

 

Trending