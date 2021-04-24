Coast Guard airlifts man from boat off Block Island

Coast Guard rescuers airlifted a man in medical distress off Block Island Saturday, officials said.
The Coast Guard responded to reports of a person in distress southwest of Block Island and found a 50-year-old fisherman experiencing stroke-like symptoms, officials said.
The man was medflighted to Rhode Island Hospital. No other information was immediately available.
#USCG Air station #CapeCod successfully completed a medevac for a 50-year-old fisherman on the SeaWatcher II, SW of Block Island, after being notified he was experiencing stroke-like symptoms. The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. pic.twitter.com/U3HGZCtyfh
