NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Coast Guard rescuers airlifted a man in medical distress off the coast of Nantucket Thursday.

Crews lifted a 52-year-old man into a helicopter from a fishing boat about 133 miles off the coast of the island and transported him to Cape Cod Hospital.

He is expected to be OK.

No other information was immediately available.

