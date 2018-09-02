Coast Guard assisting in possible rescue in Seabrook, NH

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water off Seabrook Beach.

A person on shore reported a blue hand glider and possible person in distress about 600 yards from shore around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard immediately responded to the scene and began leading a search, along with Seabrook, Hampton, and Salisbury fire departments.

The Coast Guard will continue searching through the night using a 29-foot boat and a helicopter.

There are no correlating missing persons reports, according to the Coast Guard.

There has been no verification regarding the report of the missing person in the water.

Marine 1 is assisting Seabrook Fire with a possible marine rescue off the coast of Seabrook Beach. #HamptonFire #SeabrookBeach #MutualAid — Hampton Firefighters (@HamptonNHFire) September 3, 2018

