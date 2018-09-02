Coast Guard assisting in possible rescue in Seabrook, NH

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water off Seabrook Beach.
A person on shore reported a blue hand glider and possible person in distress about 600 yards from shore around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard immediately responded to the scene and began leading a search, along with Seabrook, Hampton, and Salisbury fire departments.
The Coast Guard will continue searching through the night using a 29-foot boat and a helicopter.
There are no correlating missing persons reports, according to the Coast Guard.
There has been no verification regarding the report of the missing person in the water.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.
