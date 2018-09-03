Coast Guard assisting with possible water rescue in Seabrook, NH

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for a possible person in the water off Seabrook Beach in New Hampshire.

A person on shore reported a blue hand glider and a possible person in distress about 600 yards from shore around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard immediately responded to the scene and began leading a search, along with Seabrook, Hampton and Salisbury fire departments.

“Any time something like that happens it’s unfortunate and your heart goes out to whoever is involved and wishing for the best,” one witness said.

The Coast Guard continued searching through the night and into the morning using a 29-foot boat and a helicopter.

There are no correlating missing person reports, according to the Coast Guard.

There has been no verification regarding the report of the missing person in the water.

