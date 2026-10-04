MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - More than a dozen boats are searching the water off Singing Beach in Manchester-by-the-Sea on Saturday night for who sources tell 7NEWS is the last of three people aboard a boat that went down earlier in the day.

Sources tell 7NEWS one person was hospitalized and the body of another boater was recovered. Thesearch for a third person continues.

Agencies from across the North Shore are assisting in the search, and the Coast Guard has launched a helicopter to help.

It’s unclear how long the search will last tonight.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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