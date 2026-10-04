MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - More than a dozen boats are searching the water off Singing Beach in Manchester-by-the-Sea on Saturday night for who sources tell 7NEWS is the last of three people aboard a boat that went down earlier in the day.

Sources tell 7NEWS one person was hospitalized and the body of another boater was recovered. Thesearch for a third person continues.

Agencies from across the North Shore are assisting in the search, and the Coast Guard has launched a helicopter to help.

It’s unclear how long the search will last tonight.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox