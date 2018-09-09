Coast Guard: Body of missing man recovered near Peddocks Island

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard has located the body of a missing man in Boston Harbor early Sunday morning.

After hours of searching, divers from the Massachusetts State Police pulled the 21-year-old man from the waters around Peddock’s Island around 1 a.m. nearly 100 yards from where he had gone overboard, officials say.

The Provincetown II ferry reported the man overboard around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard Northeast.

#BreakingNews @USCG searching for a person in the water off Peddocks Island after the ferry, Provincetown 2, reported a man overboard to watchstanders at Sector Boston at 8:30 p.m. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 9, 2018

The man fell overboard after “engaging in horseplay aboard the vessel,” according to the Bay State Cruise Company.

They say a crew member warned the man to stop acting recklessly but that it had no effect.

“The tragic and overwhelming sadness that has swept through all of us; our crew, our staff – everyone associated with our company – has left us without adequate words to express just how sorry we are for the family and friends of the gentleman that went overboard”, said Bay State Cruise Company’s owner, Michael Glasfeld.

According to Glasfeld, the crew had a spotlight on the man, thrown several life preservers within his reach and sent a crew member into the water in an attempt to rescue him. However, the passenger could not make it over to these aides and was lost.

“The maritime environment is inherently dangerous,” said Lt. j.g. Lucy Daghir, a watchstander at Coast Guard Sector Boston.

#BreakingNews @USCG and @MassStatePolice divers recovered the body Sunday of the 21-year-old at approximately 1 a.m. "We would like to remind the public to maintain situational awareness and exercise caution while on the water," said Lt. j.g. Lucy Daghir. #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 9, 2018

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

State police are investigating the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)