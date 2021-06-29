The US Coast Guard is turning to the public for help in their search for a missing helicopter window.

One of their MH-60T helicopters was launching on a search and rescue mission from Air Station Cape Cod when one of the plexiglass emergency exit windows separated from the helicopter near P.A. Landers Inc. Sand & Gravel and Peter’s Pond in Forestdale.

Anyone with information is urged to call 508-968-6360

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)