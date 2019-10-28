Coast Guard continues search for 2 RI men, dog who went missing while sailing to VA

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WHDH) - The United States Coast Guard is continuing their search for two Rhode Island men and a dog who went missing while sailing to Virginia.

Ryan Hollis, 40, Joshua Kane Cairone and Louis the French bulldog left Jamestown on Hollis’ 43-foot Benneteau sailing boat named the “Carol K” on Oct. 23 for Norfolk, Virginia, according to the Coast Guard Northeast.

Officials say Hollis was supposed to call his girlfriend from Virginia once he docked Friday but that never happened. She then reported them missing.

Their last known location was 12 miles off of Newport, Rhode Island, according to a Facebook post by Cairone.

Hollis’ father, Howard, says he’s worried about his son who was ultimately heading to Miami.

“Maybe he’s not as smart as he thinks he is. Maybe he doesn’t have the skills that he thinks he does,” Howard Hollis said.

He added that he is not concerned about the abilities of his son who served in the military for more than 10 years.

“He loves his sailboat. That was his dream,” Howard Hollis continued. “He lives on that boat. He works his business off the boat.”

Hollis’ family says he has never been in any type of boating incident and that he is experienced on the water.

Anyone with information on the boaters’ whereabouts is urged to call the Coast Guard command center at 617-223-8555.

#UPDATE @USCGNortheast confirms Joshua Kane Cairone and Louiś, the Frenchie, are also missing. This post shows them 12 NM south of #Newport, RI. Urgent marine bulletins are being broadcasted along the eastern seaboard, air crews are up searching. #SAR pic.twitter.com/t1H2cbXJ7V — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) October 27, 2019

