Coast Guard crews rescue boaters stranded 30 miles off Maine coast

Coast Guard Cutter Ocracoke's small boat crew returns to the cutter after rescuing two boaters off the coast of Maine, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, near Cashes Ledge. The wife of one of the boaters reported her husband missing to Coast Guard Sector Northern New England the previous night. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Michael Neo)

PORTLAND, MAINE (WHDH) - Coast Guard crews successfully rescued a group of boaters who were left stranded 30 miles off the coast of Maine when the engine of their 22-foot vessel failed late Saturday night, officials said.

The wife of one of the boaters contacted watchstanders around 10:30 p.m. and reported that her husband and his friend had not returned home from their trip to Cashes Ledge, according to the Coast Guard.

An Air Station Cape Cod team spotted the missing boat around 6:20 a.m. on Sunday after a signal flare was set off.

The boaters told rescue crews that they experienced an engine casualty and were unable to use their radios due to loss of power.

They were all said to be in good condition and were taken to Gloucester.

