Coast Guard cutter returns to Boston after seizing $19M in cocaine from Eastern Pacific

BOSTON (WHDH) - The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Spencer returned home to Boston on Sunday after an 80-day drug patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean that resulted in a massive cocaine bust, officials said.

Spencer’s crew seized about 700 kilograms of cocaine valued at $19 million after intercepting a smuggling vessel, according to the Coast Guard.

In an effort to disrupt transnational criminal organizations, the crew’s patrol spanned more than 14,000 nautical miles and focused on enforcing international counter-trafficking laws.

The Coast Guard says the crew also responded to multiple search-and-rescue cases, including a distress call from an aircraft experiencing an engine casualty.

Commander Thomas Rodzewicz says his crew is now looking forward to spending time with their family during the holidays.

“Spencer’s crew is happy to be home and is looking forward to spending time with family and friends in their homeport of Boston, Massachusetts during the holidays,” Rodzewicz said in a news release.

Spencer is a 270-foot medium endurance cutter with a crew complement of 100.

